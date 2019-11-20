RB Leipzig Director Praises Erling Haaland, Hints at Summer Transfer Interest

Markus Tobisch/Getty Images

RB Leipzig director Markus Krosche has praised Manchester United transfer target Erling Haaland and suggested the Bundesliga club may be contemplating a summer move for the Red Bull Salzburg ace.

Krosche discussed Haaland's performances this season in an interview with Bild (Goal's Sam France) and hinted at Leipzig's potential interest: "The boy is a very good player. Both in the league and in the Champions League, he does an exceptionally good job. Of course, we are already looking around for the summer."

France noted the Norwegian striker is a January target for the Red Devils, so competition could be fierce for the 19-year-old's signature.

Should Haaland move to Leipzig, it wouldn't come as a surprise. Both clubs are owned by Red Bull, and according to France, 17 players have moved from Austria to Germany since 2011.

Hannes Wolf, Amadou Haidara, Konrad Laimer, Naby Keita and Dayot Upamecano are among the players who rose to prominence in Salzburg before developing further in Leipzig. Few of Salzburg's top prospects don't end up in Germany, with Sadio Mane the most notable example—he went to Southampton instead.

Haaland may be the team's most prized asset yet. He is having an incredible season in front of goal:

He's talented enough to go directly from Salzburg to one of Europe's top clubs, and his father, former Leeds United and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Haaland, told Sport Bild (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC) the Premier League is in his future. He added the timing will have to be ideal, however, as it's a difficult competition.

According to the German outlet (h/t Sport Witness' Naveen Ullal), Arsenal are also keen on the youngster:

Per the London Evening Standard's James Robson, Haaland already carries an £85 million price tag:

That price could be significantly lower for Leipzig because of the two clubs being part of the Red Bull family. The Bundesliga outfit is the company's flagship club, and Red Bull will likely be determined not to let their most notable star yet leave without playing on their biggest stage.

Haaland would fill a big need for Leipzig in case Timo Werner leaves, and the Germany international has been strongly linked with a transfer to United or Liverpool, per Bild (h/t Manchester Evening News' Marcus Banks).