Police Find Marijuana, Pills at Montae Nicholson's Home in Death Investigation

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Authorities in Loudoun County, Virginia, reportedly found "pills and marijuana" at the home of Washington safety Montae Nicholson during an investigation into the death of a 21-year-old woman, according to Chris Bumbaca and Tom Schad of USA Today.

Nicholson and another man, Kyle Askew-Collins, dropped off Julia Crabbe at a hospital Thursday. The hospital staff said Crabbe "appeared to be deceased" when she was dropped off and that there were signs she died of an overdose.

The warrant to search Nicholson's home did not specify to whom the drugs belonged, and the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said the investigation was ongoing.

"Montae would have no knowledge of the drugs because they belonged to a guest," Nicholson's attorney, Mark Dycio, told Justin Jouvenal of the Washington Post. "It's a tragic story. It's a tragedy that the news is focused on where she died instead of the drug epidemic ravaging the country."

Per the Post, "foil with residue" was also found at Nicholson's home.

According to Jouvenal, "Detectives with the sheriff's office said a person, who is not identified, told them Crabbe, Nicholson, Askew-Collins and the person had traveled to the District on Wednesday to hang out and eat, according to the search warrant."

Another person said Askew-Collins called them and told them Crabbe was "foaming at the mouth and was believed to be overdosing," though no parties ever called 911. Nicholson reportedly believed that Crabbe would get medical attention more quickly if he drove her to the Inova Emergency Room-Ashburn HealthPlex rather than waiting for paramedics to arrive.