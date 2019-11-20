Jeremy Lin Drops 16 Points as Beijing Ducks Top Beijing Royal Fighters 87-79

BEIJING, CHINA - NOVEMBER 06: Jeremy Lin #7 of Beijing Ducks in action during 2019/2020 CBA League - Beijing Ducks v Shandong West King at Beijing Wukesong Sport Arena on November 6, 2019 in Beijing, China.
Jeremy Lin and the Beijing Ducks continued to roll Wednesday with an 87-79 win over the Beijing Royal Fighters in Chinese Basketball Association action at the Cadillac Center.

Lin finished with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line to go along with five rebounds, three assists and three steals. However, he turned the ball over six times and found himself in foul trouble.

Even so, the Ducks continued to roll, and they now own a 6-1 record, which is tied atop the CBA standings with Guangdong and Xinjiang.

Former Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets center Justin Hamilton was the star for Beijing on Wednesday with 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Lin—who averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds during his 480-game NBA career—has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers for the Ducks entering Wednesday's game, with averages of 26.0 points, 6.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game. The Ducks are looking to win their first championship since Stephon Marbury led the way in 2014-15.

Their next game is Friday when they host the Liaoning Flying Leopards.

