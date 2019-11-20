Neymar 'Good to Play Against Real Madrid' in UCL, Calls for 'Calm' over Future

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has declared himself fit to play following his recent injury layoff, saying he expects to be ready for the upcoming clash with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Neymar's season has been disrupted by injury issues so far, with his current hamstring problem meaning he's not featured for PSG since the 4-0 win over Angers on October 5. The Brazilian picked up the ailment on international duty when the Selecao drew with Nigeria in a friendly on October 13.

However, speaking to FootMercato (h/t Amitai Winehouse of the MailOnline), Neymar said he's targeting a return soon.

"I feel perfectly good," he said. "I feel perfectly good to play against Real Madrid in the Champions League."

PSG are in action against Lille in Ligue 1 on Friday night before they travel to the Santiago Bernabeu for a high-profile Champions League clash with Los Blancos.

As Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC relayed, PSG earlier confirmed they expect Neymar to be back in training after the international break:

The French champions have already secured their place in the knockout stages of the competition, although the match will be an important one for Real Madrid as they seek to cement their progression with a win. PSG won the fixture between the two sides at the Parc des Princes earlier in the campaign 3-0.

PSG are blessed with attacking talent in their squad, although Neymar remains a key player when he's on the field:

Neymar's play before his layoff was all the more impressive given the turbulent summer he had. He was linked with a possible return to Barcelona.

The Brazil international was also asked about his future at the Parc des Princes. He is said to have batted away any queries regarding a transfer and said reporters should stay "calm" when it comes to the speculation.

While manager Thomas Tuchel will be desperate to get Neymar in the side again quickly, he will be mindful of rushing the Brazilian back given his injury problems. After all, the former Barcelona man saw the start of the campaign disrupted due to issues with fitness too, limiting him to just five Ligue 1 games in 2019-20.

As a former Barcelona player, Neymar will want to shine at the Bernabeu. In the summer, the 27-year-old had been linked with a move to the capital club as well as Barcelona, as Bryan Swanson of Sky Sports reported.