Report: Man City to Offer Raheem Sterling New Contract Amid Real Madrid Rumours

Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to reward Raheem Sterling's outstanding recent form with a new contract.

According to Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail, although Sterling only agreed a contract extension until 2023 at the Etihad Stadium a year ago, the club want to get him tied down to fresh terms.

"He is now widely viewed as one of the world's best and Europe's top clubs—including Real Madrid and Barcelona—have made admiring glances recently with a view to making a move for Sterling as early as next summer," wrote Mokbel.

It was recently reported by Sky Sports that Real Madrid were ready to offer City a sum of £70 million, as well as Wales forward Gareth Bale, in exchange for the 24-year-old.

Sterling currently earns a weekly salary of £300,000 at City. A new contract would likely make Sterling among the best-paid players on the planet as a result, although few would argue with him being in that bracket after a stellar year for the Manchester club.

Sterling was crucial to City winning a historic domestic treble last term. In total, the forward netted 25 times in all competitions, including a brilliant brace in the 6-0 trouncing of Watford in the FA Cup final:

After achieving so much in the 2018-19 season, there's been no sense of Sterling resting on his laurels and has started the current campaign in mesmerising form.

Operating on the left flank, he's been crucial to Pep Guardiola's side. From that position, the England international can drive infield, commit opposition defenders and create chances for his team-mates.

Per Squawka Football, the 24-year-old has also remained potent in front of goal, netting 14 times already in the campaign:

Sterling has also been a leading voice in the fight against racism and discrimination in the sport. Writer Zito Madu praised the way in which the forward has conducted himself when handling such sensitive issues:

With three-and-a-half years left on his current contract at City, there's no real concern for the Premier League champions when it comes to Sterling's future. At the moment, they appear in an ideal position to reject almost any offer they receive for the player, and it's easy to see why they would.

Should the England international commit to a new deal, City boss Pep Guardiola will be hopeful his star man can kick on again.