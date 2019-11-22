Final Picks, Predictions for Every Match on WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 Card

3 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time ever, there will be a women's WarGames match featuring Shayna Baszler's group of heels against Rhea Ripley's babyfaces.

Perhaps the most interesting part about this storyline has been how Dakota Kai was rejected for Team Ripley and her absence from the match. Normally, that would be suspicious and a possible heel turn could be on the horizon, but there's no logical excuse for why she'd help Baszler's crew.

Then again, logic and WWE don't always sync up, so while everyone will be waiting for Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir to get involved, it might be Kai who holds the keys to who wins this match.

Barring any shenanigans with her, though, the edge still goes to Team Baszler based on their accomplishments.

Bianca Belair had an impressive undefeated streak, Io Shirai made it to the final of the Mae Young Classic, as did Baszler, who is the nearly unstoppable at the top of the food chain, and Kay Lee Ray is the NXT UK women's champion.

In comparison, Ripley is the only one on her team to have won a title.

The babyfaces are up against some tough odds. While they can certainly pull it off, it's more likely the heels, who already have the advantage heading into this match, will stand tall.

Pick: Team Baszler wins.