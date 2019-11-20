Real Madrid Close to Agreement for Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, Says Agent

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid are heading Barcelona in the race to sign Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, according to the centre-back's agent, Mithat Halis.

Skriniar, 24, has established himself as one of Serie A's best defenders since joining Inter from Sampdoria in July 2017:

The Slovakian still has more than three years remaining on his contract with Nerazzurri.

But Halis has talked up a possible move for him to the Santiago Bernabeu, although he has also quoted a huge price tag, per Ozgur Sancar of AS:

"Skriniar is worth €100 million. Real Madrid and Barcelona are competing for his signing for the last two years. Now Real Madrid are closer to reaching agreement with Inter Milan because they want and they need him much more than Barcelona. Real Madrid have to look for alternatives to their centre-backs, [Sergio] Ramos and [Raphael] Varane."

Ramos and Varane have established themselves as Real's undisputed first-choice centre-back partnership, and there are few better in Europe:

Halis is correct in his assertion that Zinedine Zidane's squad are lacking back-up in the centre of defence, though.

Summer signing Eder Militao has started twice in place of Varane in La Liga this term, but he is only 21 and also operates at right-back and in defensive midfield.

The addition of Skriniar would create genuine competition for the two centre-back spots and also allow Zidane to rotate with confidence in case of injury.

The Slovakia international could be a potentially ideal successor for Ramos.

The Spanish stalwart continues to add to his legend at the Bernabeu and his consistency is remarkable:

However, he is now 33 and in the latter stages of his career.

If Real could sign Skriniar, they would have an impressive centre-back unit in place for the foreseeable future.

Varane already has immense experience but is still only 26, and Militao has the potential to be a top-class player.