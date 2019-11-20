Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Top Players, Sleepers and Positional Guide

David Richard/Associated Press

With just a couple of weeks left in the fantasy football season, managers are officially in win-now mode. Four teams are on bye this week, but to make sure that you either get your own first-round bye or manage to claw into the playoffs—we've got a positional guide to the top players and sleepers for Week 12.

There are no Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers or Minnesota Vikings this week—so plan accordingly.

For each of our sleeper picks, they are ranked outside of ours and FantasyPros' top 10 while owned in under 33 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues. Guys like Dallas Goedert and Younghoe Koo are available in most leagues, but we're not repeating them as sleepers to avoid redundancy and maximize availability by pushing further off the beaten path.

Quarterbacks

Top 10

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at LAR)

2. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (vs. TB)

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at PHI)

4. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. IND)

6. Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (vs. MIA)

7. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at ATL)

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at SF)

9. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (at NE)

10. Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders (At NYJ)

Tom Brady could also crack this list, but he hasn't thrown for over 300 yards since Week 6 (against the New York Giants) and has only thrown for over two touchdowns twice this season (both in the first five weeks). New England's offense is struggling after their cake schedule to start the year, and the Dallas Cowboys aren't a tasty enough matchup to warrant faith in a turnaround.

Drew Brees hasn't thrown for over 300 yards for the last two weeks either, but the Carolina Panthers are really bad at stopping the preferred niche of his later years: passes to the running backs. After embarrassingly losing to the Atlanta Falcons, Brees got Kamara 23 touches in their Week 11 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brees should be able to put up big points this week, especially if his performance is buoyed by a third straight week with double-digit targets to AK.

Sleeper

Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts (39 percent owned, at HOU)

There are a few fun sleeper options at QB this week. Jeff Driskel (four percent owned) just put up 209 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, 51 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on the Cowboys and gets to face a Washington team that just gave up four touchdowns to Sam Darnold. Sam Darnold (23 percent owned) dropped 293 yards and the aforementioned four touchdowns on Washington and faces an Oakland Raiders defense that is allowing the sixth-most passing yards per game.

Jacoby Brissett is a fun option, though, despite his recent struggles. When he last faced the Houston Texans, he had 326 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. It's unlikely that he repeats such a fat line, but he should be able to get some good numbers as his Indianapolis Colts lean on the pass a little more given Marlon Mack's absence.

Running Backs

Top 10

1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)

2. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (vs. MIA)

3. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (at NO)

4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. JAX)

5. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars (at TEN)

6. Josh Jacobs, Oakland Raiders (at NYJ)

7. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (at CHI)

8. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (at NE)

9. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets (vs. OAK)

10. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (vs. BAL)

Aside from the top two, the NFL's best running backs have some difficult matchups in Week 11. Kamara gets the nod over Chubb since Kareem Hunt's newfound involvement may limit the latter's upside—but the rest get downgraded because of stiff fronts.

Ezekiel Elliott has failed to hit 50 yards on the ground in the past two weeks and is likely to be a focal point of Bill Belichick's game plan, so he drops out of the top five. Leonard Fournette, meanwhile, squeezes in because the Tennessee Titans are a softer matchup, and Doug Marrone already committed to leaning more heavily on the rushing attack.

Sleeper

Jonathan Williams, Indianapolis Colts (7 percent owned, at HOU)

While Bo Scarbrough of the Detroit Lions (3 percent owned) and the Indianapolis Colts' other backs, Jordan Wilkins (1 percent owned) and Nyheim Hines (17 percent owned) are all legitimate sleepers—Jonathan Williams gets the edge because he just balled out and looks to be the lead back.

All of these guys are likely to split carries, but Williams may receive the most. Scarbrough should continue to split rushing work with a healthy Ty Johnson and cede all receiving work to J.D. McKissic. While Williams should similarly cede receiving work to Hines, Wilkins is coming back from injury and should therefore pull a marginal workload—especially if Williams gets hot.

Last week, Williams turned 13 rushes and one catch into 147 yards, or 10.5 yards per touch. He plays behind the NFL's best offensive line and faces a Houston Texans defense just a few days after they gave up 177 rushing yards to the Baltimore Ravens (excluding Lamar Jackson's 86).

Wide Receivers

Top 10

1. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (vs. TB)

2. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at ATL)

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans (vs. IND)

4. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)

5. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (vs. MIA)

6. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at PHI)

7. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears (vs. NYG)

8. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at SF)

9. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (vs. TB)

10. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at ATL)

It feels a little outlandish to expect four wide receivers in the same game to all finish in the top 10, but fantasy football is a fool's game and NFL divisional games can get real silly. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons like to throw the ball and have receivers who are more talented than their defenses.

Caesars' odds have the NFC South duel set at 51.5 points, the highest on the week. The smart money is on these guys to score points in Week 12.

Speaking of money, Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't lived up to his pay check this season—but his road just got a lot easier. In four consecutive weeks, OBJ faced shadows by Stephon Gilmore, Chris Harris Jr. and Tre'Davious White before double teams from a Pittsburgh Steelers secondary helmed by Minkah Fitzpatrick. Nonetheless, he's averaged 8.8 targets during that span and 11 over the past two weeks.

If that offensive attention persists in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins, Beckham should finally deliver a top-five week.

Sleeper

Taylor Gabriel, Chicago Bears (7 percent owned, vs. NYG)

You could bet on James Washington (8 percent owned) or Hunter Renfrow (14 percent owned), each is averaging over five targets per game in their last three games and facing bottom-12 secondaries in Week 12.

But Taylor Gabriel just got 14 targets in Week 11 and moves so fluidly and speedily that his upside is outrageous this week against a New York Giants secondary that is allowing the eighth-most passing yards per game. Renfrow is the safest option, but the combination of Gabriel's big-play potential and resurgence in volume is too exciting to pass up on.

Tight End

Top 10

1. Darren Waller, Oakland Raiders (at NYJ)

2. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. SEA)

3. Jacob Hollister, Seattle Seahawks (at PHI)

4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (vs. GB)

5. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at LAR)

6. Ryan Griffin, New York Jets (vs. OAK)—4%

7. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams (vs. BAL)

8. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)

9. Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers (at NO)

10. Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers (at CIN)

Jacob Hollister and Ryan Griffin are each available in a bunch of leagues and are primed for big weeks. Russell Wilson and Sam Darnold have each shown they can sustain tight end production and have found willing, able contributors in Hollister and Griffin, respectively.

With no Travis Kelce or Hunter Henry to hold the mantle for elite tight ends this week, Zach Ertz and George Kittle should each step up in Week 12. Ertz is no longer going to be shadowed by New England's Gilmore, and Kittle should no longer be restrained by his nagging injuries.

Sleeper

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (28 percent owned, at BUF)

Like Renfrow and Gabriel, if you want to be safe you can take Dallas Goedert (19 percent owned) here—but if you want upside, you can go with Noah Fant. Goedert has a touchdown in three of his last four games, but his ceiling is capped by Zach Ertz's presence.

Fant, meanwhile, has averaged eight targets per game since Emmanuel Sanders was traded away and has been put in position to make highlight plays time and time again. On a couple occasions, Fant has capitalized on those opportunities—more often than not, he has failed to.

If Fant keeps getting the targets then his upside is a worthwhile gamble against a Buffalo Bills secondary that is tighter against receivers than tight ends.

Kicker

Top 10

1. Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (at LAR)

2. Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)

3. Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams (vs. BAL)

4. Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (vs. TB)

5. Matt Gay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at ATL)

6. Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans (vs. IND)

7. Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (at WAS)

8. Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers (at NO)

9. Nick Folk, New England Patriots (vs. DAL)

10. Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (at PHI)

Consider these rankings a shot in Greg Zuerlein's infamous leg. In their past three games, The Los Angeles Rams haven't scored more than 24 points in a week, nor has Zuerlein attempted more than two field goals.

If Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods are indeed back this week, then Zuerlein and the Rams should be able to get back into somewhat of a groove in a huge match against the surging Baltimore Ravens.

Sleeper

Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (16 percent owned, vs. SEA)

Jake Elliott hasn't been given many opportunities to score this season, but he's capitalized on nearly every single one. Elliott is 100 percent on field goals and 91.3 percent on extra points in 2019, so he will put up points if the chances present themselves.

Against the Seattle Seahawks in a match whose line Caesars has set at 49.0, Elliott should be in the mix.

Defense

Top 10

1. Chicago Bears (vs. NYG)

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (at CIN)

3. Cleveland Browns (vs. MIA)

4. Buffalo Bills (vs. DEN)

5. New Orleans Saints (vs. CAR)

6. Atlanta Falcons (vs. TB)

7. Detroit Lions (at WAS)

8. New England Patriots (vs. DAL)

9. Baltimore Ravens (at LAR)

10. Oakland Raiders (at NYJ)

I, for one, am hungry for an action hero arc in Week 12 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It's been an underdog season with surprise performances making up for unrelenting injuries. Then, they got bullied by the Cleveland Browns on national television.

It's all set up for them to enjoy a week-long training montage before getting back into it and laying waste to a Cincinnati Bengals offense led by an unsuspecting newbie in Ryan Finley.

Their former bullies, the Browns, should get to do the same against the Miami Dolphins tank. All leading up to a highly anticipated rematch between the Browns and Steelers in Week 13.

Sleeper

New York Giants (7 percent owned, at CHI)

It's a tough call between the Denver Broncos (20 percent owned, at BUF) and New York Giants here. Despite their offensive woes, the Broncos have been an above-average defense this season and get to face an inconsistent, oft-bumbling Buffalo Bills offense.

The New York Giants, though, are fresh off a bye and get to face a Chicago Bears offense that still isn't sure if Mitchell Trubisky or Chase Daniel will be starting at quarterback. Even if Daniel is an upgrade over Trubisky, he is no permanent answer to Chicago's woes.

Either the Bears lean on the run to plod along and get the victory against New York in a low-scoring affair, or they let their quarterback throw enough passes up to give the Giants a chance at some turnovers. Regardless, New York should score some fantasy points in Week 12.