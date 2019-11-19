CM Punk Says He's Not Planning to Return to Wrestling on 'WWE Backstage'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 20, 2019

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 18: Actor Phil 'CM Punk' Brooks attends the red carpet Premiere of
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

In CM Punk's first official appearance on WWE Backstage, The Straight Edge Superstar addressed the potential of an in-ring comeback.

When Renee Young posed the question of wrestling again, Punk made it clear his contract is with Fox, not WWE, and it's "nothing I'm actively pursuing or interested in."

Punk didn't entirely close the door on lacing up his boots again, but re-establishing a relationship with WWE that convinces him to do it is a bridge that's "gonna have to be built, and it might take as long as building the Great Wall of China."

The last time Punk wrestled for WWE was at the 2014 Royal Rumble. He walked out on the company the following day and later became embroiled in a legal battle with WWE doctor Chris Amann, who filed a civil lawsuit against the former WWE champion for defamation stemming from comments made on a podcast about him having injuries that were either ignored or misdiagnosed.

Punk won the lawsuit in June 2018, four days before his scheduled fight for UFC against Mike Jackson. The 41-year-old had two mixed martial arts fights, losing both times.

Even though Punk pointed out he's not signed to WWE, the questions about at least one more match in the company are bound to continue. Even if he doesn't show up at Survivor Series on Sunday, the crowd could make him a focal point since the event takes place in his hometown of Chicago.

