Philadelphia Police Union Rips Newspaper for Op-Ed by Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins

The Philadelphia Police Union was unhappy about an op-ed article written by Malcolm Jenkins that was published in the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Writing to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Jenkins called for six reforms for the city's police department under a new commissioner that includes things ranging from increased accountability and transparency to "how law enforcement polices our children."

Addressed to the Inquirer's editor, the Philadelphia Police Union accused the newspaper of "sponsoring a racist attack by a non-resident washed up football player and trying to disguise it as a commentary on police in Philadelphia":

Philadelphia is seeking a new police commissioner after Richard Ross, who was sworn into the job in January 2016, resigned in August amid allegations of sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the police department.

Now in his sixth season with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jenkins has maintained an active presence in social issues.

The three-time Pro Bowler was among the NFL players who protested during the national anthem by raising his fist into the air for most of the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Jenkins announced in November 2017 he would no longer demonstrate on the football field after the NFL and Players Coalition reached agreement on a pact that the league would commit $89 million over seven years to various projects, including criminal justice reform and more education about law enforcement/community relations.