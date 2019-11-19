Goldberg on WWE SummerSlam Match, 'Very Good Possibility' He'll Wrestle Again

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Bill Goldberg said he's open to another WWE return after a dominant victory over Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam, which followed a cringe-worthy outing against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown.

Although his clash with Taker in June was billed as a must-see meeting between two legends of professional wrestling, it turned into a mistake-filled botch fest that both competitors were lucky to emerge from without any serious injuries.

Goldberg told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated he came out of that match with a lot of uncertainty.

"I'm never happy with any of my performances, and I'd lost my mojo, I felt like," he said Tuesday. "But the reality is, the older you get, the more you're going to lose your mojo because you can't do it like you used to."

The 52-year-old Oklahoma native was thankful for another opportunity and was effusive in his praise of Ziggler, one of the business' best in-ring workers and move-sellers.

"I am greatly appreciative of what he did for me, and for his professionalism," Goldberg said. "I can't say thank you enough."

Now the former NFL defensive tackle and WCW champion is waiting to see if another chance arises.

"It's by no means my farewell performance, nor was it my best performance, but you have to be realistic and take all things into consideration," he told Barrasso. "It's a very good possibility I'll be back, but you don't know it until it's done."

Goldberg, who was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame last year, is still a significant draw and WWE tends to lean more heavily on legends around its biggest events. One-off matches at Royal Rumble, WrestleMania and SummerSlam are more likely than extended storylines.

A return to the squared circle in 2020 wouldn't come as a surprise.