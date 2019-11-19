USA Takes Top Spot in 2019 CONCACAF Nations League Group A With Win vs. Cuba

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The United States men's national team cruised to a 4-0 win over Cuba in the CONCACAF Nations League on Tuesday at Truman Bodden Sports Complex in George Town, Cayman Islands.

The victory propels the U.S. into the top spot in Group A and through to the semifinals of the Nations League.

Josh Sargent scored the opener 36 seconds into the first half for the United States and netted a second goal in the 66th minute. Jordan Morris had a brace as well before getting subbed off to start the second half.

The United States gained a measure of revenge in its last match, beating Canada 4-1 last Friday. The final score gave the U.S. a superior goal difference to Canada, which meant the USMNT owned the head-to-head tiebreaker if it finished level with the Canadians on points.

Morris knew the squad couldn't afford to look past Cuba, no matter how much Tuesday's match was one-sided on paper.

"The job's not done," he said following the win over Canada. "We can enjoy this, but tomorrow we focus on how we can do better and how we can beat Cuba."

Cuba hardly had time to settle into the game before it was staring at a one-goal deficit.

It was the second straight match in which the United States scored inside the opening minute against Cuba. Weston McKennie put the U.S. ahead 1-0 with 30 seconds elapsed on Oct. 11.

Morris doubled the United States' lead in the 26th minute and added his second goal in the 39th minute.

The score was an accurate illustration of the gulf between the United States and Cuba, but it was anything but a peerless performance from Gregg Berhalter's squad.

The early goal allowed the U.S. to take its foot off the gas a bit, and the playing conditions made it almost impossible to string multiple passes together for an attacking move forward.

Cuba's usual home stadium, the Estadio Pedro Marrero in Havana, failed the CONCACAF inspection. That left the country scrambling for a replacement venue, and the Cayman Islands were the alternative.

Especially with the playing surface in less than ideal shape, mitigating the risk of an injury was the primary directive for Berhalter and his players in the second half.

Amid a string of disappointing results—none more so the 2-0 defeat to Canada on Oct. 15—Berhalter was starting to feel the pressure a bit despite being just shy of one full year into the job.

Beating Canada and then securing a first-place finish in Group A provides the United States with a little momentum heading into 2020 while still leaving the team with plenty of questions to answer.

What's Next?

The Nations League knockout round begins in June 2020. The USMNT awaits the result of Mexico's match with Bermuda to know its semifinal opponent.