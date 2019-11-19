Henrikh Mkhitaryan Not a Roma 'Tourist' After Arsenal Loan, Talks Nicolo Zaniolo

Giampiero Sposito/Getty Images

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has said he's not at Roma to be a "tourist" following his loan move from Arsenal and has talked up the talents of his young team-mate Nicolo Zaniolo.

The Armenian midfielder made the move to the Italian capital in the summer, although there is no option or obligation in the deal for the Giallorossi to buy the player outright.

Speaking about his move, Mkhitaryan said he's keen to get fully invested in life in Rome despite only being tied to the club for one year, per FourFourTwo (h/t Football Italia):

"It's great [here]. The club and the city have so much history. The weather is similar to Armenia's, where we have 300 days of sun, and the Italian people are a bit similar to Armenians—funny, ironic, with a similar mentality. So I'm feeling good.

"But of course I'm not here to be a tourist. I'm here to help Roma achieve something."

Mkhitaryan enjoyed a strong start to his Roma career, as he helped the team to a 4-2 win with a goal against Sassuolo on debut:

He made three more appearances following that fantastic start and was impressive in the main. However, an abductor tear has limited his appearances, with the midfielder's last outing coming against Lecce on September 29.

The absence of Mkhitaryan has opened up opportunities for other attacking players to get a chance, including Zaniolo, who is continually adding to his reputation as one of the best young footballers in Italy.

Mkhitaryan has said he has been impressed by what he's seen from the 20-year-old so far and thinks he can go to the summit of the sport.

"For sure, he can become one of the best players in the world—he has the ability," said the on-loan Arsenal man. "He was named Serie A's Young Player of the Year last season, meaning he did a very good job, but that's not enough—he's able to do more. He's a huge talent and can be even better."

After shining for Roma, Zaniolo is beginning to show what he can do on the international stage too, as he produced a masterclass against Armenia—who were without Mkhitaryan for the 9-1 loss—on Monday:

Per OptaPaolo, it's unprecedented for a Roma player to find the net for his country so early in his career:

The campaign has been one of mixed fortunes so far for Roma, as they sit in sixth place in the table. While they lost to Parma last time out, they had won three Serie A matches in succession prior to that encounter.

Mkhitaryan will be keen to get back fit soon and continue contributing to his new club. Given the struggles he endured at Arsenal last season and the early affinity he appears to have found in Rome, he will be surely doing his utmost to earn a permanent move to the Stadio Olimpico.