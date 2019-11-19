Mauricio Pochettino Sacked as Tottenham Manager Amid 'Disappointing' Results

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager after five and a half years at the club.

The news was confirmed in a Spurs club statement on Tuesday, with chairman Daniel Levy saying:

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste. Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.