Mauricio Pochettino Sacked as Tottenham Manager Amid 'Disappointing' Results

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino reacts during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on November 9, 2019. (Photo by Ian KINGTON / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)
IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked as Tottenham Hotspur manager after five and a half years at the club.

The news was confirmed in a Spurs club statement on Tuesday, with chairman Daniel Levy saying:

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste. Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing." 

                                                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Column: Spurs Are a Mess, Poch Is Treading Water

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Column: Spurs Are a Mess, Poch Is Treading Water

    David Hytner
    via the Guardian

    Celtic Want Wanyama in January Loan

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Celtic Want Wanyama in January Loan

    The Scottish Sun
    via The Scottish Sun

    Salah and Robertson 'Major Doubts' vs. Palace

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Salah and Robertson 'Major Doubts' vs. Palace

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Harry Winks Says He 'Owes Everything' to Poch

    Midfielder backs his manager in a tough moment

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    Harry Winks Says He 'Owes Everything' to Poch

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online