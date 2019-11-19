Redskins' Morgan Moses Says Dwayne Haskins Wasn't Criticizing OL in Viral Video

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Redskins tackle Morgan Moses said Monday there's been an overreaction to a video of quarterback Dwayne Haskins talking with the offensive line during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the New York Jets.

Moses told Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post the rookie was trying to get information from the veteran group and wasn't critiquing his blockers:

"It wasn't him coming to us saying, 'Hey you guys need to block better.' It was him trying to figure out, he knows we're a veteran group and we've seen a lot of things. The things that he can't see, maybe we can see. I explained to him, like: 'Hey, bro, we're in a five-man protection and they're bringing seven. There's nothing that we can do.' We blocked the five, [but] there's another two that's free wherever they're coming from. With that understanding, we have to have something in place to handle that."

The sixth-year tackle added Haskins "wants to be great" amid a "sucky situation."

Football Outsiders ranks the offensive line 29th in pass protection.

Meanwhile, Haskins said he wanted to "play the game with some passion," per Copeland.

Haskins completed 19 of his 35 attempts for 214 yards with his first two NFL touchdown passes and the fifth interception of his debut campaign. He was sacked six times, bringing his total to 14 in just four appearances.

Redskins interim head coach Bill Callahan announced last week the Ohio State product would be the team's starter for the rest of the year.

It's far from an ideal situation for a young quarterback to develop in given the 1-9 team's lack of talent. But the front office and coaching staff will hope to see some growth during the season's second half after selecting the former Buckeyes standout with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Haskins and Washington return to action Sunday for a Week 12 clash with the Detroit Lions.