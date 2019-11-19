Stone Cold on Chris Jericho, R-Truth Wins 24/7 Title, Nikki Cross' New WWE Deal

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Stone Cold Praises Jericho's AEW Run

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin mixed it up with Chris Jericho several times during his career, and he still has a great deal of respect for the current AEW World champion.

On an episode of The Steve Austin Show (h/t WrestlingInc.com's William Windsor) last week, Austin discussed Jericho and expressed his belief that "Le Champion" is firing on all cylinders currently:

"To me, right now he's about as entertaining as it gets. He's pushing the envelope. He's edgy. You don't know what he's going to do, so you have that factor of, 'What is he going to do?' because you just don't know right now. Now, it's levelheaded—it's all thought out. You just don't know what he's going to do. He's unpredictable, is what I'm saying. I like that feeling! He feels dangerous! He feels damn near unhinged, but he's very calculated, so what he's putting out right now, I'm digging."

Jericho is the face of AEW, and he has consistently been the most entertaining aspect of AEW Dynamite, as well as the company's pay-per-views.

At Full Gear, Jericho beat Cody to retain the AEW World Championship when MJF threw in the towel on Cody's behalf and then turned on his former friend. That led to a hilarious segment on Dynamite with Jericho and MJF finding some common ground in their hatred for Cody.

Since Jericho was already a well-known name both inside and outside the wrestling world, he gave AEW instant credibility when he signed with the company.

That has manifested itself on weekly television and helped AEW enjoy some success early in its existence. While the product is far from perfect, Jericho is must-see TV, and his mere presence is enough to interest a good portion of the wrestling audience.

Truth Regains 24/7 Title After Raw

Following the conclusion of Raw, WWE posted video of R-Truth pinning Samir Singh to win the 24/7 Championship on its YouTube channel:

Posing as a doctor, Truth pretended to treat Samir and Sunil Singh after they got attacked by Erick Rowan earlier in the night. Truth then pinned Samir to become a 22-time 24/7 champion.

Truth has essentially been the face of the 24/7 title division since its introduction in May, and he has the most runs with the title by far, as Drake Maverick is well behind in second with six. His 88 combined days as 24/7 champion also top Maverick's 22.

The Singh Brothers injected themselves into the 24/7 Championship hunt over the past month, and Samir notably beat Truth for the title at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31.

While the 24/7 title scene has undoubtedly cooled off since its high point a few months ago when Truth and Maverick were trading the championship back and forth, Truth continues to create entertaining moments, and WWE using its digital platforms to showcase title reigns is a smart way to drive traffic.

Cross Reportedly Signs New Contract with WWE

Former WWE women's tag team champion Nikki Cross reportedly signed a contract extension to remain with WWE.

According to Squared Circle Sirens (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), the exact terms of Cross' extension aren't known, but her previous contract was set to expire in "a few months."

Cross signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2016 and quickly worked her way onto NXT programming. Cross eventually joined the Sanity stable and established herself as one of the best characters in all of WWE.

The Scotland native got the call to the main roster in 2018, and after struggling to find her way for a few months, she was put in a storyline with Alexa Bliss, which helped her become a huge part of the women's division.

Cross and Bliss held the WWE Women's Tag Team titles for over two months before dropping them to The Kabuki Warriors, and during Bliss' recent absence from TV, Cross has embarked on a singles run.

At Survivor Series on Sunday, Cross will be part of Team SmackDown in the five-on-five-on-five women's elimination match pitting SmackDown vs. Raw vs. NXT.

