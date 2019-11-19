Fabio Capello Backs Chelsea's Frank Lampard as a Future England Manager

ANP Sport/Getty Images

Fabio Capello believes Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has the ability to follow in his footsteps and become England boss one day.

Lampard, 41, has impressed in his first few months in charge at Stamford Bridge. In his first season as a Premier League manager, he has led the Blues to third in the table after 12 games:

After a stuttering start to the campaign in which Chelsea lost 4-0 at Manchester United and drew at home to Leicester City and Sheffield United, the west London outfit are now on a run of six successive wins in the English top flight:

Lampard played under Capello when the Italian was England manager between 2008 and 2012.

Asked if the former midfielder could possibly be Three Lions boss himself in the future, Capello said, per Greg Grimes of Sky Sports: "I don't know. Probably...because he can do it. He understands everything and has started without fear and put young players on the pitch."

Gareth Southgate is currently excelling in the England job.

After leading them to a first FIFA World Cup semi-final in 28 years in 2018, the 49-year-old has overseen a supremely confident qualifying campaign for UEFA Euro 2020, which culminated in Sunday's 4-0 thrashing of Kosovo:

However, a poor showing at next summer's Europe-wide tournament could spell the end for Southgate despite England's current good form.

Per the Guardian's David Hytner, Southgate himself recently said public opinion can quickly turn negative, and he is under no illusions his job is safe for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Capello was the second foreign manager ever to take charge of England after Sweden's Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Since his resignation in 2012, though, England have been helmed by three homegrown managers: Roy Hodgson, Sam Allardyce and Southgate.

If Lampard can continue to impress as Chelsea manager, he will surely be among the candidates to continue that pattern and succeed Southgate when he eventually leaves the job.