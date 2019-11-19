Cowboys' Jerry Jones Talks Colin Kaepernick, Dak Prescott's Contract, More

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Few quarterbacks in the entire NFL are playing as well as Dak Prescott, but Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn’t quite ready to commit to a long-term contract with his team’s signal-caller.

"It's always been about having to allocate the dollars," he said during Tuesday’s appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. Jones added, "We gotta have enough to pay Zeke, to pay the offensive line and to pay some of those key defensive players."

Prescott led his team to a 35-27 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, throwing for 444 yards, three touchdowns and zero picks. He helped make up for Ezekiel Elliott averaging a mere 2.8 yards per carry and threw a key touchdown pass to the running back in the fourth quarter to open up a two-score lead.

It was the second straight week the quarterback—who is currently scheduled to be a free agent after this season— carried the team, as he threw for 397 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

However, Jones pointed out, "One of the reasons we've been able to throw so well is that defenses are committing to stop the run."

Prescott wasn’t the only quarterback who came up during Jones’ radio appearance, as the Cowboys owner addressed the Colin Kaepernick situation as well.

He said, "We aren't in the quarterback business, we are in the business of looking for talent—either now or in the future" and largely danced around a direct question about whether the team believes Cooper Rush is a better backup quarterback than Kaepernick could be in Dallas by saying, "We believe we are in great shape relative to our future."

However, Jones didn’t dispute the notion that Kaepernick’s workout on Saturday was "a circus" when the phrasing was directly included during a question:

Kaepernick’s workout did not go according to plan, as his representatives issued a statement saying it would start later and at a different location than the one the NFL arranged. It also stressed that media would be invited.

For its part, the NFL issued its own statement and said it was "disappointed" in the changes:

Kaepernick spoke with a gathered crowd after the workout and said "transparency" was the biggest reason for the changes. He also said he is "ready to go anywhere" and will "interview with any team at any time."

Given Jones’ comments Tuesday, it would be a stunning development if the Cowboys are one of those teams.