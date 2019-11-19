Michel Platini Says Juventus Should Move for PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Former UEFA President Michel Platini hopes his former side Juventus make a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

The Frenchman, who played for the Italian side from 1982 to 1987, is an admirer of his compatriot.

Platini told Tuttosport (h/t Goal's Chris Burton):

"I really like Neymar. And then there's this kid who plays with him at Paris Saint-Germain, who isn't too bad himself…

"Mbappe, that's it! He could be the star over the next 10 years. I would suggest him to anyone.

"I don't know if Juventus can afford him right now, and it will be even more difficult in the future as his value will increase even more."

Mbappe only burst onto the scene in 2016, but he has enjoyed an incredible rise to the top of the game in the three years since.

He contributed 27 goals and 16 assists with Monaco, whom he helped win Ligue 1 in his one full season with the first team, before moving to PSG in 2017. He initially moved to the Parc des Princes on loan, before his stay was made permanent last year.

The 20-year-old won a domestic treble with the Parisians in his first campaign and won the third Ligue 1 title of his career last season.

He has nine goals and four assists to his name in 11 games this season, taking his respective tallies to 69 and 36 in 98 appearances.

Mbappe netted a sensational hat-trick and provided an assist off the bench in PSG's 5-0 win over Club Brugge in October:

Scouted Football hailed his performance:

He's already tasted international glory, too, having lifted the FIFA World Cup with France last year.

The forward sparked speculation about his domestic future at the end of last season, though.

While collecting his Ligue 1 Player and Young Player of the Year awards in May, Mbappe suggested he could leave the club:

However, he later apologised for those comments and gave assurances he wanted to remain at the Parc des Princes:

If he did leave PSG, he would have his pick of Europe's elite clubs. Since the 2011-12 season, Juventus have won eight consecutive Serie A titles, four Coppa Italia trophies and reached the UEFA Champions League final twice, so a move there could appeal to the youngster.

However, as Platini noted, affording him could be an issue.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the club's record signing last year when the Bianconeri splashed out €100 million to land him, and they also pay him a reported salary of €31 million per year.

Mbappe, who would also command top wages, would likely cost more than twice what Ronaldo did. PSG spent €180 million making the Frenchman's move from Monaco permanent, and after what he has gone on to achieve at the club they'll value him much higher than that now.

To have a chance of prising him away from the French capital before the expiration of his contract in 2022, Juve would likely need to offer one of their most valuable assets as a makeweight.