Marcus Rashford Pleased with Form After 'Tough Period' for England, Man United

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has suggested he's gaining confidence having hit a more prolific patch of form following a "tough period" for club and country.

The 22-year-old recently scored in three consecutive England games for the first time in his career, and the United star told reporters consistency is crucial for a player in his position:

"It has been a tough period, and now I'm getting consistent games and playing week in, week out. As a forward that has huge importance.

"If you are not in the team and you're in and out, you don't quite have that confidence in front of goal. But when you're having a run in the team it's important to come up with the goods, and once you start doing that it becomes second nature."

Rashford now has nine goals and one assist in his last 10 appearances for club and country. That run includes one strike in a 1-1 draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool, a brace in a 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Chelsea, as well as a goal and an assist in a 3-1 league win over Norwich City.

He scored in each of England's recent UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers against Montenegro and Kosovo, coming on as a substitute to score their third during a 4-0 demolition of the latter on Sunday:

Rashford replaced Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi with 30 minutes remaining against Kosovo, and he looked immediately at ease playing off the left flank:

The United star was part of Gareth Southgate's starting XI when he scored in previous appearances against Bulgaria and Montenegro, but Rashford spoke positively of the competition for places:

"I have been in two tournaments now and the squad is so important. With the qualities that every individual has in this team it is something we have to use to our advantage.

"People are going to be playing at different moments, but when you are on the pitch you have to do your best and try to come up with the goods. It is good competition."

Rashford's club campaign got off to an ideal start after he scored twice in United's 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea on the opening day of the Premier League. However, he didn't score another goal from open play until the Week 9 draw at home to Liverpool more than two months later.

The Red Devil looks certain to be part of Southgate's plans for next year's European Championship, and Rashford spoke of his excitement to take part in the continental competition:

England enjoyed a somewhat one-sided end to their qualifying campaign and won their last three fixtures by an aggregate of 17-0, but United—seventh in the Premier League—haven't looked as dominant.

Rashford has scored six times in his last seven club appearances but faces a hard task resuming that run on Sunday when United travel to Sheffield United, who have conceded only nine goals in the league this term.