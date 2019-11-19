Brazil Boss Tite Says Lionel Messi, Pele Comparisons 'Have No Credibility'

JACK GUEZ/Getty Images

Brazil manager Tite has hit out at comparisons between Lionel Messi and Selecao legend Pele.

Per Goal's Brendan McLoughlin, the coach spoke on Tuesday—the 50th anniversary of Pele's 1,000th career goal—and dismissed the notion that Barcelona and Argentina star Messi could be considered football's greatest player ahead of his compatriot:

He said:

"Pele is incomparable. Anybody who wants to compare Pele to any other athlete...do you know what I do? I hear but I don't listen.

"It's as if this person doesn't know the history of this man's quality...this guy was phenomenal. Once I said that Messi is extraordinary.

"I meant he's extraordinary to the present time and among humans, with his creativity. Pele is out of normal patterns, and I'm not saying this because I'm a Brazilian. You can't find a defect.

"If somebody comes to me and starts to make comparisons, for me it has no credibility."

Tite perhaps isn't too fond of Messi at the moment. He said the pair exchanged words in Argentina's 1-0 friendly win over Brazil on Friday, in which the forward struck the decisive goal:

The manager was also critical of Messi's comments after the Copa America this summer, which Brazil won.

Per Copa90, the 32-year-old accused officials of "corruption" and said the tournament was "fixed for Brazil."

Argentina were denied what appeared to be two clear penalties in their semi-final with the Selecao, and Messi was controversially sent off in the third-place play-off after being confronted by Chile's Gary Medel. Both players were shown a red card, but Medel had been the aggressor.

Before Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo arrived on the scene, the only player who could likely dispute Pele's claim to being the best of all time was Diego Maradona.

In a 21-year career, Pele racked up 1,281 goals for club and country, which included 77 strikes in 91 appearances for Brazil.

The forward lifted the FIFA World Cup with Brazil on three occasions—he's the only player to win it more than twice—in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Messi is yet to win an international tournament with Argentina despite reaching the World Cup final and three Copa America finals, although he won Olympic gold with his country in 2008.

He won't surpass Pele's astonishing goal record, either, but his numbers are remarkable in their own right:

On top of those, he also has 70 goals and 45 assists in 138 matches for Argentina.

What perhaps works in Messi's favour is that he has played in the modern era—with much greater coverage and accessible data—while Pele's career came to an end in 1977.

The Brazil veteran also spent his club career at Santos and New York Cosmos, and many of his goals came in friendlies or against questionable opposition.

By contrast, Messi's exploits with Barcelona have repeatedly come at the highest level in Spain and the UEFA Champions League, against the world's best.

Both have enjoyed phenomenal careers, but if anyone can be credibly compared to Pele, it's Messi.