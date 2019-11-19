Panthers Owner David Tepper Talks Cam Newton's Future, State of the Franchise

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers are in the most unenviable position in football with an unclear future at the quarterback position.

The future became murkier following Carolina's 29-3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday. Second-year quarterback Kyle Allen threw for four interceptions and posted an abysmal 7.3 QBR in the loss.

As a result, team owner David Tepper was asked to address whether the Panthers will remain committed to Allen next season or go back to usual starter Cam Newton once he returns to full health from a Lisfranc injury in his foot that has kept him sidelined since Week 3.

According to The Athletic's Joseph Person, "Tepper said there'd be no decision made on Newton until he's healthy, while adding in a perfect world a healthy Newton would lead the Panthers back to the Super Bowl."

He also reiterated "repeatedly" that "long-term mediocrity" won't be tolerated in Carolina.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Nov. 10 that Newton was considering surgery after the Panthers placed him on season-ending injured reserve. He added, in part, that it was the "likely scenario" that Newton will be playing for a different team come 2020:

Allen's transition from backup to starter began smoothly as he threw for 901 yards and seven touchdowns through four games before throwing his first interception in Week 8. Since then, he has nine interceptions opposite three touchdowns.

The 5-5 Panthers went 4-0 to start Allen's tenure but have since dropped three of their last four.

During Allen's hot stretch, speculation ran rampant that Newton would be traded by the Panthers. The 2015 NFL MVP is under contract with the Panthers through next season.