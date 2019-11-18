Matt Nagy: Mitchell Trubisky 'Absolutely' Bears' Starter If Healthy vs. Giants

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback went 24-of-43 for 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the team's 17-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night, but that is not why he was pulled from the game.

"Every decision that was made, it had zero to do with his play," Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Monday. "Zero. It was completely based off the injury that he had last night and where he was at."

Nagy relayed that Trubisky suffered a right hip pointer when he was sacked just before halftime. If the 2017 second overall pick is healthy enough to play Sunday against the New York Giants, Nagy said he will "absolutely" start.

Trubisky was replaced by backup Chase Daniel for the Bears' final drive of the night.

Trubisky commented on the injury postgame: "I was just trying to keep it loose for the second half and make plays for my team. It just kept getting tighter and tighter in the hip region. I just couldn’t move around like I wanted to, just throwing with a lot of arm. I was trying to make plays and stay on the field and fight through."

Nagy noted after the game that the noticed Trubisky's injury "a little bit throwing to the left." The numbers back that up:

The 25-year-old previously missed most of Week 4 and all of Week 5 loss to the Oakland Raiders with a dislocated shoulder.

In the nine games Trubisky has started, he has underwhelmed with 1,580 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions on 62.4 percent completion. He hasn't eclipsed 200 yards passing the last three weeks. Even so, the 4-6 Bears remain committed to their young quarterback.

Chicago's offensive woes haven't been limited to Trubisky's performance. The Bears running attack ranks 29th in the league with 79.9 yards per game.

Should Trubisky's hip heal in time, facing the Giants' passing defense will provide an apt opportunity to turn things around as the unit's opponents have averaged 259 yards through Week 11.