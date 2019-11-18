Cain Velazquez's WWE Return, Wyatt Defends Blue Title and AEW Bash at the Beach

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Cain Velazquez Scheduled for Nov. 30 Match in Mexico

The MMA star has not appeared on WWE television since his roundly panned debut against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. Velazquez wrestled that match with a legitimate knee injury and underwent surgery last month, though no timetable was given for his return.

Steven Fernandes of PWInsider reported WWE is advertising a Velazquez and Humberto Carillo vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson match for this month's Supershow in Mexico. It's unclear if Velazquez will be making any television appearances between now and that match, but it's a sign he's nearing a return to action.

The 37-year-old did not show much mic or in-ring skill during his brief Lesnar feud but signed a multiyear deal with WWE after a successful short run in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Velazquez's match with Lesnar was essentially a scripted MMA fight, so perhaps he'll jump more off the screen in a different feud.

Bray Wyatt Defends Blue Universal Championship



When WWE introduced the Universal Championship, the bright red coloring and overall designed were criticized. More than three years have passed since its introduction, and fans had largely gotten used to the glaring red strap—right until Friday night when WWE decided to rebrand it for SmackDown Live.

Bray Wyatt introduced the new-look blue universal title last week, at which point it was once again given a blah review. Wyatt clapped back at the feedback in the only way that could possibly quell the outcry: with a picture of an adorable child holding the belt.

The champ posted an Instagram photo of his son, Knash, with the Universal Championship and the caption, "Knash says he likes the blue title, so shut the hell up about it."

So there's that.

We'll just have to see if the red-to-blue rebrand continues with the lighting during The Fiend's next match.

AEW Bringing Back Bash at the Beach

One of WWE's classic pay-per-views is coming to AEW television. AEW announced the revival of Bash at the Beach, set to take place Jan. 15 in Miami:

WCW ran Bash at the Beach pay-per-views from 1994-2000, held at warm-weather locations and featuring beach-themed sets. The 1996 event saw one of the most seminal moments in wrestling history, as Hulk Hogan turned heel and formed the NWO.

WWE allowed the trademark to expire within years of purchasing WCW, and Cody Rhodes swooped in to acquire the rights earlier this year.

Bash at the Beach will be part of a nine-day event that will culminate with an episode of Dynamite airing from Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea.

"AEW's Bash at the Beach events will deliver nine unforgettable days of wrestling and much more from the hottest company in the business today," Jericho said in a statement. "Thousands of the Friends Of Jericho onboard the SOLD OUT 'Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea' will have the experience of their lives, and now millions more will be able to watch AEW Dynamite along with us, as we break out the bubbly together from Miami to the Bahamas."