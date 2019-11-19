Mexico vs. Bermuda: Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 CONCACAF Nations League

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Mexico welcome Bermuda on Tuesday in CONCACAF Nations League qualifying at the Estadio Nemesio Diez.

The match is the final encounter in Group B of League A, with El Tri already confirmed as group winners.

Mexico have taken maximum points from their games against Panama and Bermuda and have advanced to the semi-finals.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19

Time: 8:30 p.m. local, 9:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 a.m. GMT (Wednesday)

TV: TUDN (USA)

Stream: Univision Now, CONCACAF Go

Preview

Following the same format as UEFA's Nation League competition, the prospect of relegation means dead rubbers are less likely in this tournament.

Mexico have flexed their muscle in the group phase, and 11 goals in three games have ended the hopes of Panama and Bermuda.

Bermuda were thrashed 4-1 at home by Panama on the opening day of qualifying, but they gained revenge days later with a 2-0 victory on the road in the return fixture.

However, Bermuda once again fell on home soil when Mexico claimed an emphatic 5-1 win at the National Stadium in Hamilton.

El Tri will have the chance to shuffle their starting lineup for the final match with qualification guaranteed.

Mexico coach Gerardo Martino has included Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez in his squad, but Hirving Lozano, Javier Hernandez and Hector Herrera have been omitted.

Jimenez's Premier League form has begun to improve after a slow start this term, and he netted twice during Friday's 3-0 victory in Panama.

Jose Juan Macias could be handed a starting opportunity after impressing during his first games for his country, with the 20-year-old netting four goals in his three appearances under Martino.

The forward is on loan at MX Liga team Leon from parent club Guadalajara, and he's continued to find the back of the net at club level.

Bermuda's fate is in their own hands as they attempt to avoid finishing bottom and triggering their relegation.

Panama's loss to Mexico was their last game, and they are tied on three points with Bermuda ahead of Tuesday's group finale in Toluca.

Kyle Lightbourne's side need only a point against Mexico in order to survive, but defeat will see them relegated on goal difference.