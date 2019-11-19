USA vs. Cuba: Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 CONCACAF Nations League

John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The United States are just one step away from advancing to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League. A win over Cuba on Tuesday would seal their place in the next round.

The Stars and Stripes sit in second place in Group A but can pass Canada by winning their final match. Cuba have lost all three of their matches so far.

Kick-off in the Cayman Islands will be at 7:30 p.m. ET/12:30 a.m. GMT (Wednesday). Univision will broadcast the match to American fans.

The United States put themselves in position to advance to the semi-finals by beating Canada 4-1 in their last match:

It was a big statement from a team who had come under fire since losing to their northern neighbours in their first Nations League meeting in Toronto. That loss now looks like little more than a blip on the radar.

While it wasn't a perfect outing, Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl saw progress:

ESPN's Taylor Twellman wants the team to be better in possession moving forward:

They should have no problems doing that against Cuba, the clear minnows in Group A. The Lions have lost all three of their matches so far, not scoring a single goal in the process.

Their worst loss of the campaign came in Washington:

Locking up a semi-final spot is key, but against an overmatched Cuban side, coach Gregg Berhalter could opt to take a few risks with his team selection. There were a couple of surprises in his starting XI against Canada―Josh Sargent and Tyler Boyd were on the bench―and that strategy worked wonders in Orlando.

With Cuba not presenting much of a threat in attack, Matt Turner could earn his first cap in goal. Brad Guzan has been a reliable presence between the sticks but had little to do against the Canadians.

DeAndre Yedlin could spell Sergino Dest, who already put in a strong 90 minutes against Canada, and John Brooks also deserves some rest in defence, with Walker Zimmerman a possible replacement.

Sargent and Boyd could feast on the suspect Cuban defence. Whoever gets the nod in attack will have plenty of opportunities to add to their international tally.

Prediction: Cuba 0-4 USA