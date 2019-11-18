Tom Brady Frustrated with Patriots Offense: 'I Just Wish We'd Score More Points'

Elsa/Getty Images

The New England Patriots may be 9-1 this season, but quarterback Tom Brady isn't happy with the team's offense.

"It's just frustration with the offense; we're trying to grind them out. I'm happy we won on the road, but at the same time, I just wish we'd score more points," he said during his weekly radio show Monday morning on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show (h/t Mike Reiss of ESPN), following the team's 17-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. "We have to figure out how we can fix our problems as best we can."

The Patriots are currently 15th in yards per game (359.9), although they are third in average points scored (28.7). In their 37-20 loss against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, the Patriots lost the time-of-possession battle (37:01 to 22:59), gave up two turnovers (including a 70-yard fumble return by Marlon Humphrey) and rushed for only 74 yards.



The Patriots managed only 298 yards of total offense against the Eagles on Sunday, and Brady (26-of-47 for 216 yards) was held without a touchdown. New England's only passing touchdown came from Julian Edelman hitting Phillip Dorsett on a trick play.

Granted, the Patriots were without offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn, and they're trying to get receivers Mohamed Sanu and N'Keal Harry up to speed. They acquired the former in a trade last month, while the latter made his NFL debut Sunday after starting the year on injured reserve.

But Brady acknowledged that the offense has been lagging behind the team's other units:

"The strength of our team is our defense and special teams. So on offense, we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities, understand where our strengths lie and try to play to them. Not giving short fields. Not turning the ball over. Try to take advantage when we get into the red area and score touchdowns. That's kind of where our offense is, and that's kind of where our team is."

Two main factors have contributed to New England's 9-1 start: an easy schedule and an elite defense. To this point, the Patriots have six wins against teams with losing records: the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets (twice), Washington, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. Those five teams have a combined 12-38 record this season.

But take nothing away from New England's defense. The Patriots are giving up the fewest yards (249.9) and points (10.8) per game. They lead the NFL with 28 forced turnovers, are first in turnover differential (+18) and are third in sacks (37).

Brady is just hoping the offense can catch up.

"I just wish we would play better offensively," he said. "We have to go do it. I don't think it's about talking about it. It's about doing it and trying to get the best we can out of our offense, and seeing if we can be more productive and score more points."