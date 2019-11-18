Video: Bill Belichick Appears to Troll Lane Johnson for 2018 'No Fun' Comment

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

It appears as though New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick hasn't forgotten what Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson said in the aftermath of his team's Super Bowl LII victory.

Following a 17-10 victory over the Eagles on Sunday, Belichick said "it looked like everyone had fun out there today" during his postgame press conference:

While that might seem harmless on the surface, it may have been a subtle dig at his opponent.

In February 2018, Johnson went on the Pardon My Take podcast and talked about how much he enjoyed his team's run that season, which was capped off with a 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII. He went on to explain why he prefers the Eagles' approach to football over the Patriots' (h/t NESN's Zach Cox):

"I just think that 'The Patriot Way' is a fear-based organization. Obviously, do they win? Hell yes, they win. They've won for a long time. Do I think people enjoy and can say, 'I had a lot of fun playing there'? No, I don't. That's just the God's honest truth.

"They're successful, but when they go to interviews, they act like [expletive] robots. Hey, stop being a [expletive] head. We can be cordial for a little bit. You only get to do this job one time, so let's have fun while we're doing it. Not to be reckless, but I'd much rather have fun and win a Super Bowl than be miserable and win five Super Bowls. But hey, it is what it is."

Johnson said last week that he had "no regrets" about those comments.