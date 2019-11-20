Bears' Matt Nagy Says Mitchell Trubisky Will Remain Starting QB After Hip Injury

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are staying the course at quarterback, if health permits.

Head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday that Mitchell Trubisky would remain the team's starting quarterback for its Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants as long as he isn't limited by his hip pointer, per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.

"We want him [Trubisky] out there to be our starter and to be playing," Nagy said on Wednesday. "So how do we get him to that point? We're going to do everything we can so he is the starter."

He was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, per James Palmer of NFL Network, which could give him a chance to play Sunday.

That may not sit well with the team's fans. The 4-6 Bears have struggled on the offensive side of the ball, and much of the blame rests on Trubisky's shoulders. For the season, he's thrown for 1,580 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 62.4 percent of his passes. He's been sacked 23 teams, 13th most in the NFL.

But those particular numbers don't tell the full story. His 5.6 yards per attempt ranks 33rd in the league, suggesting that Trubisky has been reticent to take shots down the field. His QBR of 37.0 is 29th in the NFL, while his passer rating (82.2) is 26th. By most measurements, he's been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL this year.

In the process, the Bears sit 30th in pass yards per game (182.8) and 24th in passing touchdowns (12).

Trubisky's poor play against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night appeared to lead to his benching late in the game in favor of backup Chase Daniel, though head coach Matt Nagy said afterward that he had been dealing with a hip injury.

"It was all based off he wasn't feeling right. His hip was hurting him," Nagy said, per Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. "We knew a few series earlier that something wasn't right. We watched him to keep an eye on him and see how it was. I had to go on the side and talk to him. ... He needed to be honest with us and trying to play through that is what he was doing."

Not everyone totally bought that explanation, of course:

Regardless, it would appear Trubisky is healthy enough to play against the Giants and that the Bears and Nagy still trust him as the starter. For a team that reached the postseason last year, the 2019 campaign has been an abject disaster to this point, and Trubisky's regression has been a major factor.

The Bears appear determined to right the ship with Trubisky, however, even if it appears to be sinking.