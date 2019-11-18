Gerard Moreno Scores Twice as Spain Beat Romania 5-0 in Euro 2020 Qualifier

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Spain beat Romania 5-0 in their final UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and advanced as unbeaten Group F winners.

Fabian Ruiz gave Spain an eighth-minute lead as the hosts pummelled Romania in the opening exchanges.

Gerard Moreno netted a second after 33 minutes and grabbed his brace two minutes before half-time.

Adrian Rus' own goal on the stroke of half-time ended a miserable first half for Romania, and Spain cantered through the game after the interval to collect three points.

Mikel Oyarzabal added his name to the scoresheet in stoppage time to complete a perfect night for the group winners.

The Spanish were quickly into their stride in the opening moments, and they raided the Romanian penalty area, with Santi Cazorla hitting the woodwork and Jose Gaya having a goal ruled out after a foul.

Spain continued to apply severe pressure and were rewarded when Fabian Ruiz stabbed the ball over the goal line for his first international goal.

Romania almost responded with an immediate equaliser, but George Puscas' effort was denied by Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The hosts quickly resumed normal service, and the contest was almost exclusively played by Spain in the final third of the pitch.

A rare attack saw the Romanians denied a penalty when Dani Carvajal appeared to foul Florinel Coman just inside the box, but the referee waved play on.

Gerard doubled Spain's lead when the striker expertly guided his header into the bottom corner past stopper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Cazorla was the creator, and it was the midfielder's cross that set up his Villarreal team-mate.

The game was all but over shortly before the interval when an excellent Spanish move was finished off by Gerard once again, and the ball was in the net for a fourth seconds later after an own goal by Rus, compounding Romanian misery.

Spain had 77 per cent possession in the first half, and the impressive scoreline was fully deserved.

The second half was a drab affair, and Romania had little to offer with the game beyond their reach.

Spain passed the ball around to run down the clock and hold possession, but substitute Oyarzabal combined with Sergio Busquets and fired home from the edge of the box at the death.



The fifth was unexpected as the contest meandered to an end, but Spain appear to be hitting top form before Euro 2020.