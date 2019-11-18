AP College Basketball Poll 2019: Complete Week 3 Rankings Released

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

For the third straight week, men's college basketball has a different team atop the Associated Press Top 25.

Kentucky's shocking loss to Evansville opened up the No. 1 spot for Duke, which is followed by fellow ACC squad Louisville. Michigan State, Kansas and North Carolina round out the new-look Top Five.

Here's a look at the entire poll:

1. Duke

2. Louisville

3. Michigan State

4. Kansas

5. North Carolina

6. Maryland

7. Virginia

8. Gonzaga

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

11. Oregon

12. Texas Tech

13. Seton Hall

14. Arizona

15. Utah State

16. Memphis

17. Villanova

18. Xavier

19. Auburn

20. Tennessee

21. VCU

22. Texas

23. Colorado

24. Baylor

25. Washington

Kentucky's loss to Evansville was one of the biggest upsets in recent men's college basketball history. The Wildcats were previously 39-0 against unranked nonconference opponents when they were the No. 1 team in the country. Evansville had never defeated a No. 1 team and was coming off an 11-win season in 2018-19.

K.J. Riley scored 18 points and Sam Cunliffe added 17, as Evansville outplayed Kentucky from the opening whistle on the way to a 67-64 win at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats shot 37 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 13 times, but those numbers were not demonstrably different than Evansville's.

The Purple Aces came into one of the nation's most storied arenas and outplayed a cabal of 5-star superstars, as Kentucky head coach John Calipari acknowledged after the game.

"[Head coach] Walter [McCarty] and their team deserved to win. If we would have somehow pulled it out, it would have been, kind of wouldn't even have been fair because they fought us the whole game, and they were the tougher team.

"They executed, they made shots and threes and free throws. My hat's off to them. It's hard to do that in this building, but they were more ready to play. He had his team better prepared than I had my team."

With most of the Top 25 in the cupcake stage of their respective schedules, most of the rankings stayed stagnant. Ohio State moved up to No. 10 after a 76-51 thumping of Villanova and Seton Hall lost a 76-73 nailbiter to Michigan State, but other upsets didn't begin until the bottom half of the poll.

Florida, which began the season ranked sixth in the country, is shaping up to be the year's biggest disappointment. The Gators are 2-2 after losing to rival Florida State last week and dropping a 62-59 game to Connecticut on Sunday. Their win sandwiched between those losses was a close home victory over lowly Towson.

Saint Mary's (Winthrop), Washington (Tennessee) and LSU (VCU) also lost to unranked opponents.