Manchester United Reveals Rise of £100M+ Net Debt in Latest Financial Report

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 12: A statue of the United Trinity of George Best, Denis Law, and Sir Bobby Charlton at Old Trafford during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford on February 12, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)
Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United released their financial results for the quarter on Monday, with the club's net debt rising by more than £100 million.

Per Tom Doyle of the Evening Standard, the Red Devils posted revenues of £135.4 million for the first quarter of the 2019-20 season, which is a £400,000 increase on the same period as last year.

However, the net debt has jumped from £247.1 million to £384.5 million. It's added that the team's wage bill has also dropped by 8.8 per cent, with the club saying this is "primarily due to reductions in player salaries as a result of non-participation" in the UEFA Champions League.

      

