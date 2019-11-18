Manchester United Reveals Rise of £100M+ Net Debt in Latest Financial Report

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Manchester United released their financial results for the quarter on Monday, with the club's net debt rising by more than £100 million.

Per Tom Doyle of the Evening Standard, the Red Devils posted revenues of £135.4 million for the first quarter of the 2019-20 season, which is a £400,000 increase on the same period as last year.

However, the net debt has jumped from £247.1 million to £384.5 million. It's added that the team's wage bill has also dropped by 8.8 per cent, with the club saying this is "primarily due to reductions in player salaries as a result of non-participation" in the UEFA Champions League.

