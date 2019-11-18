Fantasy Basketball 2019: Hidden Gems to Pick Up for NBA Week 5

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

A few of the NBA's top surprise performers in the last week have been consistently producing for most of the season.

Langston Galloway and Moritz Wagner are not expected to erupt for 30 points every night, but they have become reliable pieces in a few different stat columns.

While they may be added in fantasy basketball leagues for their breakout scoring outputs, they should really be brought in to fill depth due to their consistency off the bench.

Kenrich Williams is another option to consider due to the New Orleans Pelicans' injury woes.

Like the other two players, Williams will not be a star on a nightly basis, but he will do enough to bolster the back end of your roster throughout the week.

Week 5 Hidden Gems

Langston Galloway, PG/SG, Detroit

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

At the moment, Langston Galloway is on pace to record his second-ever double-digit points per game total.

The Detroit guard has nine straight 10-point outings, and he broke out with a season-high 32 in Friday's road loss to Charlotte.

The 28-year-old is the only Pistons bench player to reach over 10 points per game while playing in each of the 13 contests.

While we may not see another 32-point outing out of the St. Joseph's product, we could see more performances in the low teens.

The consistent scoring run has been boosted by accurate shooting, as he has hit 40 percent of his field-goal attempts in eight of the last nine games.

That is significant because it shows Galloway is taking advantage of the few shots he takes.

If the field-goal percentage starts to go south, he may not be as reliable, but for now, he is worth a shot to bolster guard depth.

As of Monday morning, Galloway was the top added guard in Yahoo leagues, but with less than 3,000 owners going after him, he should be available in a wide array of competitions.

Kenrich Williams, SF/PF, New Orleans

Sophia Germer/Associated Press

Williams is a worth a pickup because he is one of the few healthy players on the New Orleans roster.

On Saturday, Lonzo Ball, J.J. Redick, Jahlil Okafor, Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram did not play against the Miami Heat.

In the 109-94 loss, Williams was one of four players to receive over 30 minutes on the hardwood.

The 24-year-old forward does not warrant an addition solely based on his point totals, but he has been a reliable force on the boards and chipped with some assists, blocks and steals.

In three of his last four games, Williams has eclipsed the double-digit mark in rebounds. He also earned four assists and a block Sunday against Golden State.

Until the Pelicans' injury report gets lighter, it is worth bringing in Williams because he will receive more playing time than other reserve options.

He could be a serviceable option at small or power forward in a three-game week against Portland, Phoenix and Utah.

Moritz Wagner, PF, Washington

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Wagner has reached double digits in each of his last three appearances.

Friday's 30-point output against Minnesota caught more eyeballs, and he rewarded owners that picked him up with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists Sunday versus Orlando.

The second-year player has scored at least eight points in all of his 11 games for the Washington Wizards.

The production is a bit more impressive since the big man has mostly played between 13 and 17 minutes.

Wagner is currently the top addition at power forward, but just like Galloway, the number is not high enough to be concerned about his waiver-wire availability.

Washington is off until Wednesday, and Wagner could benefit from a three-game home stand against San Antonio, Charlotte and Sacramento.

In his last three-game home run, the Michigan product strung together a trio of double-digit point outings.

Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference

