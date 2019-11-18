Denis Zakaria's Agent Rules out January Transfer Amid Arsenal, Liverpool Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

The agent for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria has said the player will not move on in the January transfer window despite speculation linking him with some of European football's biggest clubs.

The Switzerland international has been a key player for the German side this season, making 11 appearances and helping the team take a surprise lead at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Zakaria's performances have led to some talk about a transfer, although his representative Mathieu Beda has played down suggestions of a midseason exit, per Sport Bild (h/t Rich Jones of the Daily Mirror).

"Denis will not leave Borussia in the winter, a change is 100 per cent excluded," said Beda of the 22-year-old.

Per Jones, Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal have all been linked with the midfielder.

United are interested in signing the player as a replacement for Ander Herrera, who left Old Trafford to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer. Arsenal are reported to be ready to include Granit Xhaka, a former Monchengladbach player, as part of a deal to bring Zakaria to north London.

Although Liverpool have also been mentioned as possible suitors, James Pearce of The Athletic dismissed any notion that the European champions would be making a move:

Monchengladbach have surged into a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga table. Marco Rose has built an exciting side that is packed full of dynamic young players.

Zakaria epitomises what the side is all about in many respects, as he's a combative and enforcing presence at the hub of the team.

The Swiss provides an excellent shield in front of the defence. Zakaria is also tidy in possession, and he can steam forward with the ball, take on opposition players and fire shots at goal too; he's already chipped in with two goals this term.

Bundesliga's Alex Chaffer thinks the midfielder is the most underrated of Monchengladbach's players:

Zakaria recently declined the chance to play down the team's title hopes after their brilliant start:

While a move away from the German club midseason appears to be off the cards for Zakaria, interest will no doubt continue throughout the campaign if he keeps performing.

Given the position they're in, Borussia would surely be at loath to lose him or any of their star players in January given they appear to have an opportunity to accomplish something special in the months to come.