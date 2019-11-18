Michy Batshuayi Says He'll Stay at Chelsea, Club Is Where He Feels 'At Home'

TF-Images/Getty Images

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has no plans to leave the club despite lacking a starting berth at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian joined the Blues in 2016, but he has been sent out on loan three times in the last two seasons to Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace.

"I have never been a full-fledged starter," he said, per MailOnline's Oli Gamp. "But Chelsea is my club, that's where I feel at home. It's a club I love deeply."

Batshuayi said he has become more mature during his time at the club: "When I was young, it's true that I had some problems of discipline. But what young person doesn't? Today, I'm 26 years old, I can channel myself, and I work at training and in the game."

The striker is known for his sense of humour on and off the pitch, but when games are in the balance, his focus is on winning: "I'm playful, but I choose my moments: at 0-0 I'm going to be serious, at 2 or 3-0 I'm going to play it up. Being cool is part of my personality."

Batshuayi has made 64 appearances for Chelsea, but he has only started 20 of them. Despite that, he has contributed 24 goals and six assists for the Blues overall.

He has five goals and an assist in 11 first-team appearances this season, of which he's started two. On average, he's produced one of either a goal or an assist every 42 minutes.

His most recent goal came against Manchester United in a 2-1 loss in the Carabao Cup round of 16:

As The Athletic's Liam Twomey observed, Batshuayi can conjure a moment like that even if he's not had his best game:

Blues boss Frank Lampard was full of praise for the forward after his effort, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

Tammy Abraham has been Lampard's first-choice centre-forward this season, and he's notched 11 goals and four assists.

As long as the goals keep coming, the Englishman isn't likely to be unseated any time soon.

Chelsea should keep hold of Batshuayi, though. Having a player who can frequently make an impact from the bench, and who is content to play that role, can be a rare asset.