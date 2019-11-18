WWE Raw Preview: Final Hype Before Survivor Series and More for November 18

Credit: WWE.com

The final WWE Raw before this Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view hits the USA Network airwaves from TD Garden in Boston on Monday with a show dedicated to building excitement and anticipation for the annual spectacular.

With an appearance by Rey Mysterio just six days before a WWE Championship match with Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins putting his spot on Team Raw on the line, and the tag team titles up for grabs, the stakes are high.

What will that mean for the overall quality of a show that could use a spark?

Already Announced

Seth Rollins vs. Andrade

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch team up

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Viking Raiders vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Natalya vs. Asuka

Rey Mysterio Returns to Raw

The last time we saw The Master of the 619 on the flagship, he jumped Lesnar, stunning The Beast and leaving him reeling ahead of their showdown at Survivor Series. Monday night, he returns to address his highest-profile match in years.

Expect a passionate promo from Mysterio, whose issues with Lesnar began with a brutal and senseless attack on Rey's son, Dominic. The question is whether the WWE champion will make his presence felt, perhaps to issue a physical rebuttal to the attack he endured previously.

Whatever the case may be, Mysterio-Lesnar is a star-studded PPV title bout featuring two of the most significant WWE Superstars of the last 15 years. The final bit of hype for the match should be strong and really hammer home the storyline for anyone not yet invested in what they have been doing.

Brand Warfare

NXT's presence was again felt on last week's SmackDown when Undisputed Era attacked The New Day and The Revival. The brand's talented women's roster also confronted the blue brand's division.

With the battle for brand supremacy just days away, expect SmackDown and NXT to have a heavy presence on Monday's show.

Already announced is a tag team match in which Raw women's champion Becky Lynch will team with Charlotte Flair against unknown opposition. Lynch has a huge Triple Threat match against Shayna Baszler and Bayley Sunday night, and it is not out of the realm of possibility that both of those champions appear.

Ditto The Undisputed Era's Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly, all of whom have been highly visible in the build to the PPV.

This is WWE's last opportunity to present Survivor Series as a can't-miss extravaganza, with high stakes for the brands involved. To do that, they should lean heavily on the wealth of talent at its disposal and book angles that feature invasions from competing brands.

Seth Rollins' Risky Gamble

Rollins is the team captain of Raw, but on Monday night, he puts his spot in Sunday's massive tag team elimination match on the line against Andrade, who is infuriated that he was not even considered for the team.

El Idolo has been on a roll of late, dispatching of Sin Cara with a little help from Zelina Vega. Might Vega prove helpful as the former NXT champion looks to defeat The Beastslayer and supplant him as the face of the red brand Sunday night?

One thing is for certain: the level of talent involved will guarantee a stellar match if the Superstars are given time and allowed to do what they do best—tear the house down.