Ex-NBA Player Marquis Daniels Hospitalized After Being Injured in Auto Accident

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 18, 2019

Boston Celtics guard Marquis Daniels shoots prior to a basketball game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 30, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Former NBA player Marquis Daniels was injured in an automobile accident Saturday night.

The Associated Press (h/t New York Times) reported the news, noting Daniels was transported to a hospital following the accident.

Daniels was a two-time All-SEC selection during his collegiate career with the Auburn Tigers and went on to play 10 seasons in the NBA despite being undrafted. He played for the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks and averaged 7.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.

He is the director of player development on Auburn's staff this season.

