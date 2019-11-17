Bengals' Auden Tate Carted Off with Injury After Scary Hit vs. Raiders

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate was carted off the field after a hit from Oakland Raiders safety Curtis Riley on Sunday.

The hit occurred after Tate hauled in a 20-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Finley to give his team a first down with 6:43 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Bengals trailing 17-10.

Jerry McDonald of the Bay Area Newspaper Group reported more details:

Levi Damien of Raiders Wire clarified that Riley was not at fault:

Thankfully, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reported that Tate raised a hand with a thumbs-up as he left the field.

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reported that Tate was declared out with a neck injury. Per Joe Danneman of Fox19 Now in Cincinnati, Tate was also taken to an Oakland-area hospital for evaluation.

Former San Diego Chargers team physician Dr. David Chao offered his opinion after reviewing the hit.

"Don't like the flexion and lateral force here," Dr. Chao wrote. "Hopefully the spine board is a precaution but this type of hit worries me for potential cervical fracture. Better safe than sorry."

The second-year pro out of Florida State was picked in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft. He's made a habit of making tough, contested catches this season, with his final catch on Sunday being one of them:

The 22-year-old had 30 receptions for 427 yards and a touchdown entering Sunday.

The wideout was the Bengals' leading receiver on Sunday despite missing the end of the game, catching four passes for 56 yards. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic credited Tate's weekly effort despite the team now being 0-10 following the 17-10 loss:

The Bengals' top three wideouts sans Tate are Tyler Boyd, Alex Erickson and Damion Willis. Their next game is home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.