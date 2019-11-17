Kyle Busch Wins 2019 Monster Energy Cup with Victory at NASCAR at Miami

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2019

HOMESTEAD, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead Speedway on November 17, 2019 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)
Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Kyle Busch earned his second Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship with a victory Sunday in the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

Busch led 120 of the 267 laps and edged out fellow playoff challenger Martin Truex Jr. for the title. Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin—the two other championship four drivers—placed fourth and 10th, respectively.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

