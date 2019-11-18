Belgium vs. Cyprus: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Mike Kireev/MB Media/Getty Images

Belgium complete their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying campaign on Tuesday against Cyprus at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Roberto Martinez's side have enjoyed a flawless campaign and have already sealed top spot in Group I. They can make it 10 wins from 10 with another victory on Tuesday.

Belgium ran out 2-0 winners when the teams last met in Nicosia in October, and Cyprus have lost their last two matches against Scotland and Russia.

Date: Tuesday, 19 November

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Sky Sports Mix (UK), ESPN3 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), TUDNxtra (U.S.)

Odds (via Caesars): Belgium 1-25, Draw 15-1, Cyprus 40-1

Match Preview

Belgium have been utterly dominant in qualifying, racking up nine wins, 34 goals and seven clean sheets. They have only conceded two goals throughout the campaign, with Russia the only team to score against the Red Devils.

Martinez's men head into their final qualifier after a 4-1 win over second-placed Russia that secured top spot in the group.

The victory also confirmed their position as one of the six top seeds for next summer's tournament, per Dale Johnson at ESPN FC:

Captain Eden Hazard said after the victory that his team are keen to keep on winning and finish on 30 points:

Yet Martinez is likely to rest some of his top stars for the visit of Cyprus and rotate his squad, which will also allow him to hand some of his fringe players the chance to impress.

Napoli forward Dries Mertens is one player who is unlikely to be risked after being forced off with injury against Russia. The Belgian limped off and also suffered a knock to the head during the win, per Football Italia.

Martinez has a wealth of talent to choose from, and players such as Michy Batshuayi, Divock Origi, Leander Dendoncker and Youri Tielemans will all be hoping to start the game.

Cyprus will have their work cut out to take anything away from Brussels, and they arrive in Belgium in poor form. They were thrashed 5-0 by Russia in October and saw Scotland move above them in the group after Steve Clarke's team beat them 2-1 on Saturday.

The visitors' only wins in qualifying have come against bottom sides San Marino and Kazakhstan, and Belgium's superior quality is likely to produce another comfortable win on Tuesday.