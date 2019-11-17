Eric Abidal Says Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati Engaged in Barcelona Contract Talks

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has said both Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati are talking to the club about signing new contracts.

Abidal spoke to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Goal's Daniel Lewis), saying the Catalans hope Messi will renew his deal soon: "They are already talking. I do not know if we will have news soon because the decision will depend on the player, but for us as a club, I hope it is sorted as soon as possible."

When asked for a timeline, he said: "It will be known when it is known, but I am positive."

On Fati, Abidal spoke of the importance of protecting the youngster: "We are also talking to him. He is a young player that we have to protect. We have to talk to his family and representatives."

Earlier in November, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu told reporters Messi wants to end his playing career with Barcelona. The 32-year-old told Sport he would rather not sign a long-term deal but that he wants to stay at the Camp Nou.

Messi's contract situation has been a hot topic since El Pais reported his deal contains an opt-out clause he can trigger at the end of every season (h/t AS).

Since that day, he has renewed his contract eight times, per Lewis. His deal is worth an astronomical €580,000 per week and runs until 2021. His buyout clause, which is mandatory in Spain, is set at €700 million.

The op-out creates a problem for Barcelona, however, and it's something they will be eager to get rid of in his next contract. Messi remains a key player for the Catalans, scoring eight La Liga goals already this season despite missing the start of the campaign because of an injury.

Barcelona's newest star is Fati, the 17-year-old who made his first-team debut earlier this season and impressed with goals against Osasuna and Valencia.

He signed his first contract in the summer, but his star has risen tremendously since then. Barcelona will want to move quickly to increase his buyout clause before another club can tempt him into a switch.