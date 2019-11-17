Barcelona's Eric Abidal Says Catalans 'Are Aware Of' Inter's Lautaro Martinez

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Barcelona director Eric Abidal has revealed the Catalans are following Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez as part of their search for a new striker.

Abidal spoke to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Italia), naming the Argentinian as someone they're tracking: "[Martinez] is a complete player. I think he's playing at a very good level. He is a player we are aware of, and we know of his quality, but there are also other players with these same characteristics."

Martinez's agent, Aberto Yaque, previously told Ole Barcelona were interested in his client but had yet to make contact (h/t Sacha Pisani of Goal).

The 22-year-old moved to Europe in the summer of 2018 and is in the midst of a breakout season with Inter. He impressed during his first Serie A campaign, although he needed some time to adapt:

Martinez has taken a leap forward this season, however, forming a potent one-two punch with Romelu Lukaku. The two complement each other well, with both capable of playing in the open space. Lukaku is an expert at finding open spots in front of goal, while Martinez works as an excellent link between him and the midfielders.

Their best outing as a pair came in the 4-3 win over Sassuolo in October:

Martinez has five goals in Serie A and three in the UEFA Champions League this season. He scored at the Camp Nou against Barcelona, but the Nerazzurri lost 2-1.

He already has experience playing next to Lionel Messi, doing so for Argentina on Friday in the 1-0 win over Brazil.

The rising star shares some traits with Luis Suarez and could be an ideal long-term replacement for the Uruguayan. Like the former Liverpool man, he has excellent work rate and plenty of passing ability, as well as a nose for goals.

The 32-year-old has found the net six times in La Liga this season and remains one of the best attackers in Spain. The Blaugrana will have to start planning for the future, however, and will want to add competition for star prospect Abel Ruiz.