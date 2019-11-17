The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 164

0 of 6

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

It was a many splendored Saturday in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The UFC Fight Night 164 card on ESPN+ was heralded as the return of two of Brazil's most prolific mixed martial arts heroes, but it wound up being a much bigger night for a much smaller and younger man.

And by the time it was over, the veterans were looking for answers, the charismatic performer of the night was calling out a high-profile adversary and a handful of other under-the-radar commodities were hoping to take the next step toward recognition—if not superstardom.

Twelve fights yield a lot of winners and losers, of all shapes and sizes, and we've compiled our list coming out of the show in South America's largest city.

Click through to see what happened, or simply to decide if your list jibes with ours.