UFC Fight Night 164 Results: Jan Blachowicz Beats Ronaldo Souza via Decision

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Jan Blachowicz was the biggest winner at UFC Fight Night 164, leaving Brazil's Ginasio do Ibirapuera with a victory over Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza on Saturday.

Charles Oliveira, Andre Muniz and Wellington Turman also picked up victories in the Octagon during the showcase event.

UFC Fight Night 164 Main Card

Jan Blachowicz def. Ronaldo Souza via split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47)

Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig (split draw, 28-29, 29-28, 28-28)

Charles Oliveira def. Jared Gordon via KO (1:26 of Round 1)

Andre Muniz def. Antonio Arroyo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Wellington Turman def. Markus Perez via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Fight Night 164 Prelims

James Krause def. Sergio Moraes via KO (4:19 of Round 3)

Ricardo Ramos def. Eduardo Garagorri via submission (3:57 of Round 1)

Francisco Trinaldo def. Bobby Green via unanimous decision

Randy Brown def. Warlley Alves via submission (1:22 of Round 2)

Douglas Silva de Andrade def. Renan Barao via unanimous decision

Ariane Lipski def. Isabela de Padua via unanimous decision

Tracy Cortez def. Vanessa Melo via unanimous decision

Highlights

The Blachowicz-Jacare bout turned out to be a hard-fought battle in the spotlight.

With neither fighter able to create much of an edge, the judges had their work cut out for them. Though there had already been a split draw on the main card, the panel was able to declare a winner in this showdown. And unfortunately for the hometown crowd, the scoring did not go in Souza's favor

Blachowicz is now 6-1 in his last seven fights.

While many of the fights on this night went the distance, Charles Oliveira wasted little time in taking care of business. He needed just 86 seconds to drop Jared Gordon:

After the victory, Oliveira let it be known that he was ready for a major challenge:

UFC Fight Night 164 offered both Andre Muniz and Antonio Arroyo the opportunity to make their respective UFC debuts. A memorable night for both regardless, it was Muniz who snagged the victory via unanimous decision.

The main card started in entertaining fashion as Brazilians Markus Perez and Turman went head-to-head. The two went back-and-forth, exchanging blows throughout the three rounds. Though it was a well-fought battle, the panel ultimately gave Turman the nod:

The 23-year-old Turman improved to 16-3 with the victory.