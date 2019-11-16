NASCAR at Miami 2019 Qualifying Canceled Due to Weather; Field Set by Points

NASCAR at Miami 2019 Qualifying Canceled Due to Weather; Field Set by PointsNovember 16, 2019
With rain forcing the cancellation of two practice sessions Friday, the scheduled NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, was canceled in favor of a final practice.
As a result, the field for Sunday's Ford EcoBoost 400 will be set by owner points, meaning championship contenders Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch will start first through fourth, respectively.
Here is a full rundown of the lineup, courtesy of NASCAR.com:
1. Denny Hamlin
2. Kevin Harvick
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Kyle Busch
5. Joey Logano
6. Kyle Larson
7. Ryan Blaney
8. Brad Keselowski
9. William Byron
10. Clint Bowyer
11. Chase Elliott
12. Alex Bowman
13. Kurt Busch
14. Aric Almirola
15. Ryan Newman
16. Erik Jones
17. Daniel Suarez
18. Jimmie Johnson
19. Paul Menard
20. Chris Buescher
21. Matt DiBenedetto
22. Austin Dillon
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24. Ty Dillon
25. Daniel Hemric
26. Ryan Preece
27. Bubba Wallace
28. Michael McDowell
29. Corey LaJoie
30. John H. Nemechek
31. David Ragan
32. Joe Nemechek
33. Landon Cassill
34. J.J. Yeley
35. Reed Sorenson
36. Ross Chastain
37. Drew Herring
38. Josh Bilicki
39. BJ McLeod
40. Timmy Hill
Sunday's race is the season finale, meaning the highest finisher between Hamlin, Harvick, Truex and Busch will win the 2019 points championship.
Over the past five years, Harvick, Truex and Busch have each won their first career championship. Hamlin is the only remaining contender who hasn't won a points title, but he has the advantage of starting on the pole Sunday.
Also, Hamlin won last week's race at Phoenix and has won two of the past four races overall, which means he has the hot hand.
Among the four championship contenders, Hamlin has two career wins at Homestead, while Harvick, Truex and Busch each have one. In terms of average finish, Harvick is tops at 6.6, followed by Hamlin (10.6), Truex (10.8) and Busch (17.4).
The stats point to a championship race that should come down to the wire with all four participants having a legitimate chance to win.
