NASCAR at Miami 2019 Qualifying Canceled Due to Weather; Field Set by Points

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

With rain forcing the cancellation of two practice sessions Friday, the scheduled NASCAR Cup Series qualifying Saturday at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida, was canceled in favor of a final practice.

As a result, the field for Sunday's Ford EcoBoost 400 will be set by owner points, meaning championship contenders Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch will start first through fourth, respectively.

Here is a full rundown of the lineup, courtesy of NASCAR.com:

1. Denny Hamlin

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kyle Busch

5. Joey Logano

6. Kyle Larson

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Brad Keselowski

9. William Byron

10. Clint Bowyer

11. Chase Elliott

12. Alex Bowman

13. Kurt Busch

14. Aric Almirola

15. Ryan Newman

16. Erik Jones

17. Daniel Suarez

18. Jimmie Johnson

19. Paul Menard

20. Chris Buescher

21. Matt DiBenedetto

22. Austin Dillon

23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24. Ty Dillon

25. Daniel Hemric

26. Ryan Preece

27. Bubba Wallace

28. Michael McDowell

29. Corey LaJoie

30. John H. Nemechek

31. David Ragan

32. Joe Nemechek

33. Landon Cassill

34. J.J. Yeley

35. Reed Sorenson

36. Ross Chastain

37. Drew Herring

38. Josh Bilicki

39. BJ McLeod

40. Timmy Hill

Sunday's race is the season finale, meaning the highest finisher between Hamlin, Harvick, Truex and Busch will win the 2019 points championship.

Over the past five years, Harvick, Truex and Busch have each won their first career championship. Hamlin is the only remaining contender who hasn't won a points title, but he has the advantage of starting on the pole Sunday.

Also, Hamlin won last week's race at Phoenix and has won two of the past four races overall, which means he has the hot hand.

Among the four championship contenders, Hamlin has two career wins at Homestead, while Harvick, Truex and Busch each have one. In terms of average finish, Harvick is tops at 6.6, followed by Hamlin (10.6), Truex (10.8) and Busch (17.4).

The stats point to a championship race that should come down to the wire with all four participants having a legitimate chance to win.