Booker T Talks CM Punk Potentially Wrestling Again After Return on WWE Backstage

On Thursday's episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed if he believes CM Punk will eventually make his in-ring return for WWE.

Booker's co-host, Brad Gilmore, posed the question of whether Punk appearing on FS1's WWE Backstage alongside Booker and Renee Young will lead to something bigger with WWE in the near future:

"It's inevitable and seems like he's gonna have to transition back over to the other side," Booker said. "The Rumble is coming up, and that might be a good time to make a transition after getting your feet wet for a few."

The only thing that has been announced regarding Punk's relationship with WWE is that he will have a recurring role as an analyst on WWE Backstage. Booker believes that talking about the product will lead to Punk wanting to get back in the ring, however.

"He's gonna have the itch. Of course he's gonna get the itch," Booker said. " ... CM Punk is probably gonna look at the roster and say, 'Man, I think I can work better than this guy. Man, I know I can work better than him. Oh, good God. Coach, put me in the game! It's one of those type of deals."

Before Punk appeared on WWE Backstage, he revealed in an October interview with Collider Live (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri) that he auditioned for a role on the show. Punk noted that discussions were between his representatives and Fox rather than WWE.

He also addressed the possibility of wrestling again, saying, "If they come to me with, 'Hey we want you to wrestle,' I'll say, 'Um, I'm not interested.'"

Punk didn't leave WWE on the best of terms after the 2014 Royal Rumble, as he aired his grievances with the company on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast in November 2014.

That led to a lawsuit with WWE doctor Chris Amann suing Punk for defamation, although Punk ultimately won the suit.

The fact that Punk is working on a WWE-related show is seemingly a step in the right direction as far as their relationship is concerned, though, and there is no question that Punk stepping back inside the ring for WWE at some point would be one of the biggest stories in wrestling in a long time.



