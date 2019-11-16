Colin Kaepernick Workout Start Time, Schedule, NFL Teams to Attend and Rumors

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick will attempt to put his NFL readiness on display at IBM Performance Field, the Atlanta Falcons' training facility, starting at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network provided the complete schedule of events:

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams Tuesday with an invitation to attend the workout and interview, though it noted video from all portions of the session would be distributed afterward.

While the league's latest update posted Thursday afternoon listed 11 clubs that said they would send a representative, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday the count is now "more than 24" teams.

The following teams have been confirmed by the NFL:

Kaepernick posted a message on social media after learning of the opportunity:

The 32-year-old University of Nevada product hasn't played football since the 2016 season. He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 and has remained a free agent ever since.

Kaepernick is best known as the leader of the movement for athletes to kneel during the United States national anthem to protest racial injustice. It's a trend he started during the 2016 preseason, and he explained his stance to Steve Wyche of NFL Media at the time.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," he said. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

Although it's a key part of his background, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith reported Thursday on First Take the topic won't be raised during Saturday's activities.

"They're showing up and there are going to be people there interested in signing Colin Kaepernick to a football contract," Smith said. "I've been told ... he won't even be asked about the kneeling. He won't be asked about the protests. This is strictly football. He will not be asked about any of that stuff."

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman reported further information:

The Dolphins, confirmed attendees, could be a team to watch following the workout.

Neither Ryan Fitzpatrick nor Josh Rosen has looked like the team's long-term answer at quarterback, and CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora previously reported that Kaepernick had interest in Miami after it traded former starter Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans in March.

Kaepernick completed 59.8 percent of his passing attempts for 12,271 yards with 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions across 69 appearances for the Niners. He added 2,300 yards and 13 scores on the ground in six years with San Francisco.

Those numbers in a vacuum are undoubtedly enough to warrant an NFL roster spot, but the polarizing nature of the kneeling issue complicated his search for a new team.

Based on the high attendance expected Saturday, an impressive workout should give Kaepernick his best chance in three years to get back on an NFL field.