Inter Milan Coach Antonio Conte to Receive Police Protection After Death Threat

Inter Milan reportedly received a death threat addressed to coach Antonio Conte, who is now said to be under police protection.

Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia) reported the news on Saturday. An envelope containing both threats and a bullet were sent to the tactician.

Inter later clarified to news agency ANSA and Gazzetta (h/t Football Italia) the threat arrived at the club and not Conte's house. His wife had taken to Facebook to deny the reports.

In their statement, the Nerazzurri said the authorities are dealing with the matter: "In relation to the stories published today, FC Internazionale Milano wish to clarify that Antonio Conte did not personally receive any threatening letter and, consequently, did not himself go to the police. It was the club that received a letter and, as is protocol in these situations, passed it on to the relevant authorities."

Per Football Italia, the threats are likely a prank, but no chances are being taken.

Conte took the job at the San Siro during the summer after previously coaching Juventus, Chelsea and the Italy national team. He's found immediate success with the Nerazzurri, who trail eight-time defending champions Juventus by a single point in the standings.

Juventus and Inter are fierce rivals, but Bianconeri blog Juvefc.com still called out whomever was responsible for the threat:

Conte and his troops can ill afford any distractions once the international break ends. The coming weeks will be crucial for Inter, both domestically and in the UEFA Champions League.

The Nerazzurri will visit Torino on November 23 in Serie A before a crucial Champions League clash with Slavia Prague. Inter chase second-place Borussia Dortmund by three points in Group F and have just two more matches to bridge that gap.

After the trip to the Czech Republic, Inter will close out the year with matches against SPAL, Roma, Barcelona, Fiorentina and Genoa.