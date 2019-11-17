Spain vs. Romania: Euro 2020 Qualifying Odds, Live Stream, TV Info

Vadim Ghirda/Associated Press

Spain will play their final UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier on Monday at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, hosting Romania in Group F.

Caesars have handed Spain odds of -750 (wager $750 to win $100), while Romania sport odds of +1,850. A draw comes in at +730.

La Roja have already qualified for Euro 2020, and Romania can no longer catch Sweden in the race for second place. Kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET, and fans can tune in via Sky Sports (UK) and ESPN3 (U.S.).

Spain beat Romania 2-1 in the first meeting between these teams as part of their unbeaten run through Group F. In nine outings, La Roja have seven wins and two draws.

Their most recent outing was a dominant showing against Malta, a 7-0 win that featured seven different scorers, including several who got their first tallies for the national team:

More playing time for some of the fresher faces seems likely against Romania, with little other than an unbeaten record on the line. Roma's Pau Lopez could get the nod in goal, while in defence, Villarreal's Pau Torres seems likely to see more minutes after his debut goal against Malta.

Dinamo Zagreb's Dani Olmo also got a debut goal on Friday and is arguably the most intriguing of the new internationals. Unlike most Spanish talents, he took the unusual step of moving abroad to a smaller league in search of regular playing time, and he is now one of the hottest names on the transfer market, per Josep Capdevila of Sport.

None of the goals were celebrated as hard as veteran Santi Cazorla's, however. The 34-year-old has rejuvenated his career at Villarreal after a lengthy battle with injuries:

Romania have had a solid qualifying campaign, winning four of their nine matches. They were never expected to challenge Spain or Sweden and could finish ahead of Norway with an upset win in Madrid.

They, too, are likely to turn to some of their youngsters, calling up several potential stars for the future in Alexandru Cicaldau, Razvan Marin, Tudor Baluta and George Puscas.

The latter made a bright start to life at Reading but has scored just one Championship goal since August. A strong showing against Spain would be a welcome momentum boost for the 23-year-old ahead of the busy festive period.

Prediction: Spain 3-1 Romania