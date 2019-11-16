Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns Stuck in Wrong Feuds and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has often been known to deliver big when it matters least, and that seems to be the case for Survivor Series 2019. This event has been built with a host of great matches that have nothing on the line.

Friday's edition of SmackDown only amplified this problem through a few key storylines.

Roman Reigns and King Corbin may be among the top stars in WWE, but they have no chemistry. Their feud continued to drag down the company even while Mustafa Ali benefited from the spotlight.

Miz TV challenged Daniel Bryan to make a decision about his future, only to be interrupted by Bray Wyatt. While The Planet's Champion's challenge to The Fiend has potential to be huge, making it a one-and-done rivalry sees it lose much of the excitement.

NXT may also continue to make splashes, but the victories are few and far between. Nikki Cross benefited from the opportunity to fight Team NXT on Friday, taking down Dakota Kai to earn her spot at Survivor Series.

This show tried its best to keep Survivor Series moving forward, but it mostly seemed to negatively affect the event with poorly devised storylines.